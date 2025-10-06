Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,292,523.33 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 32,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,292,523.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,605,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,935,474.47. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 7,901 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $298,894.83.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 1,400 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $54,866.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $688,808.12.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,363 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $688,780.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 20,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 15,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 14,240 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,184.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 23,221 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $924,195.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 17,500 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $637,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,461 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $898,440.00.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

VOR stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

