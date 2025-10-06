Thunderstone Acquisition Corp. (TDSTU) Announces October 10th IPO

Thunderstone Acquisition Corp. (TDSTU) is planning to raise $50 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $64.88 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) and ARC Group Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Thunderstone Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic location. Our sponsor is aÂ British Virgin Islands business company, which was formed to invest in us.Â The sole member and sole director of the sponsor is Xunlei Lu, our Chief Executive Officer and a director.Â Mr.Â LuÂ controls the management of our sponsor, including the exercise of voting and investment discretion over the securities of our company held by our sponsor. Mr.Â Xunlei LuÂ has served as our Chief Executive Officer since July 2025 and is a member of our board of directors. He is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with nearly two decades of operational and leadership experience in the supply chain. Since SeptemberÂ 2005, Mr.Â Lu has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Living Stone Pearl Company, a well-establishedÂ manufacturer and wholesaler specializing in small-sizeÂ freshwater pearls. Under his leadership, the company has grown into one of the leading suppliers in its niche market and has maintained a long-standingÂ commercial relationship with TiffanyÂ & Co., serving as a pearl supplier since 2008. Mr.Â Lu holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma City University and a Bachelorâ€™s degree from the City University in Canada. Mr.Â Hengfeng GeÂ has served as our Chief Financial Officer since July 2025. Mr.Â Ge has been with Addor Capital (??…????µ„??¬), a top-tierÂ Chinese venture capital firm with over RMB 100Â billion under management, since 2016. He has served as a partner since OctoberÂ 2022, focusing on identifying and investing in high-growthÂ technology companies across both early-stageÂ and mature-stageÂ opportunities. His investment activities spanned venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and private placements, and he was also involved in the formation and management of several VC and PE funds. Mr.Â Ge has been recognized for his investment achievements, including being named one of Chinaâ€™s â€?40 Under 40 Investorsâ€? by Cyzone.cn (??›ä¸šé‚¦) in 2023 and one of Chinaâ€™s Best Young Investors by China Bridge (?ž?ä¸­) in 2025. Mr.Â Ge holds two Masterâ€™s degrees from the University of New South Wales, one in Technology and Innovation Management and another in Photovoltaics and Solar Energy. (Note: Thunderstone Acquisition Corp. disclosed its proposed symbol – “TDSTU” – and added ARC Group Securities as a co-book-runner to work with D. Boral Capital, the lead left book-runner. (D. Boral Capital was formerly known as EF Hutton.) Background: Thunderstone Acquisition Corp. filed an S-1/A dated Aug. 14, 2025, disclosing that ARC Group Securities has been named a joint book-runner to work with lead left underwriter D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton). Background: Thunderstone Acquisition filed its S-1 on July 9, 2025, for its SPAC IPO and disclosed the terms: 5 million units at $10.00 each to raise $50.0 million. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth (1/8th) of a share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.) “.

Thunderstone Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2025 and has 0 employees. The company is located at Unit E, 7 Floor, China Insurance Building, 48 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852-2369-1218.

