DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

