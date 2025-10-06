IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IperionX in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

IperionX stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IperionX by 684.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IperionX by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IperionX by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

