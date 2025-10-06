Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE GRND opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. Grindr has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Grindr had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a positive return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $735,812.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 688,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,113.83. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zachary Katz sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $119,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 555,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,589.76. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,902 shares of company stock worth $1,213,185 over the last three months. 67.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Grindr by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grindr by 1,473.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Grindr by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

