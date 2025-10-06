Wall Street Zen Downgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in PVH by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 30.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

