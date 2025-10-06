Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CRML opened at $7.98 on Friday. Critical Metals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the first quarter worth $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Critical Metals by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 332,878 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

