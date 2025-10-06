Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $23.43 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $721.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $618.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 339,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

