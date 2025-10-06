AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGO. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.78.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 359.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

