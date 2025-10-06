Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alset in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.41. Alset has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 77.86%.The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

Alset announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,322,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,632,151.01. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

