5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FEAM. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on 5E Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 15.5%

Insider Transactions at 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Ascend Global Investment Fund purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,830,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,407,261. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bep Special Situations Iv Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,597,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,590,721.50. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 203,053 shares of company stock valued at $710,686. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.94% of 5E Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

