CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. D. Boral Capital downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.85.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4830.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $537,862.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 176,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,029.20. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,448. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 337.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 224,412 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CorMedix by 1,088.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

