Wall Street Zen Upgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AKRO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,289.60. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $1,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 475,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,573,938.50. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,753 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,214. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

