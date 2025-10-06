Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCBO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Docebo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

DCBO stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 11.1% in the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,630,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in Docebo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 1,176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

