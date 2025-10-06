Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.54.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $107.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. Expand Energy has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expand Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,266,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,600,000 after acquiring an additional 559,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $701,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,029,000 after buying an additional 170,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $624,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.