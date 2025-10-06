Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,161.81. Netflix has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

