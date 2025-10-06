Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Erayak Power Solution Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Erayak Power Solution Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 4.0%
About Erayak Power Solution Group
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.
