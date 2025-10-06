Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AR. Barclays raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NYSE:AR opened at $33.28 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 337,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 114.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

