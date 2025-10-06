CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 339.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $6,306,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

