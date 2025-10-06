POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on POET

POET Technologies Price Performance

Shares of POET opened at $6.22 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.37.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 141.43% and a negative net margin of 11,497.01%.The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POET Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in POET Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in POET Technologies by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of POET Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.