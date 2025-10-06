Wall Street Zen Upgrades Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rail Vision presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVSN

Rail Vision Trading Down 10.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

Shares of NASDAQ RVSN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.27. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rail Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rail Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rail Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rail Vision

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.