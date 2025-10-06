Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.33.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of MNTK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 61.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 799.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

