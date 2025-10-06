Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on October 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on September 4th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/28/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $360.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.