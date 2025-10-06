SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

SPXC stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $209.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 80.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

