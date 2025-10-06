OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OR Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE OR opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OR Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

