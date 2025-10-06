Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Short Interest Up 137.1% in September

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,700 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Trading Down 0.6%
NASDAQ:APPX opened at $133.16 on Monday. Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05.
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.