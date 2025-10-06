Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Short Interest Up 137.1% in September

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,700 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:APPX opened at $133.16 on Monday. Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Company Profile

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) is a leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to deliver 200% (2x) of the daily performance of AppLovin Corp. (APP) stock, before fees and expenses. The fund primarily uses total return swap agreements with major global financial institutions to achieve its leverage target.

