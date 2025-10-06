Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 target price on Visteon in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.08.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $81,713.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

