Schroders (LON:SDR) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 435 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 420.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 390 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 395.

Schroders stock opened at GBX 393.80 on Friday. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 283.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 428.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.71.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, analysts predict that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, with a total value of £252.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 379 shares of company stock worth $144,963. Insiders own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

