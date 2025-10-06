Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

WAY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get Waystar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAY

Waystar Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. Waystar has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $365,048.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,867,702.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $349,145.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,101,801.79. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,677,917 shares of company stock worth $182,939,156. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 473.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.