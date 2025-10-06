JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Evoke (LON:EVOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Evoke (LON:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 106.25.
Evoke Trading Up 0.4%
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoke will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evoke
