Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Raised to GBX 145

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from GBX 140 to GBX 145 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.14.

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 106.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

