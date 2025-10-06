Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRAP

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.39. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 285.43% and a negative return on equity of 175.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scot Cohen sold 96,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $127,055.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,275,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,220,716.36. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.