Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $547.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,200. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 67,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

