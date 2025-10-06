IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 to GBX 450 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 380 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IntegraFin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 352.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.51. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 263 and a 12-month high of GBX 414.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £14,720. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

