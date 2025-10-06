IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 450

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 to GBX 450 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 380 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IntegraFin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHP
IntegraFin Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at IntegraFin
In other news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £14,720. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.