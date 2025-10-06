Wall Street Zen Downgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Hold

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,259,165.64. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.