Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) to Sell

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRME. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $46,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 314.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

