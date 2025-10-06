Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

DCTH stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.00 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

