Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Sell

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

KRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.21 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

