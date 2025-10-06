Wall Street Zen Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,123 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,849,000 after buying an additional 773,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,245,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,526,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,987,000 after buying an additional 214,180 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

