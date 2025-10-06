Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.2%

LYG opened at $4.59 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 219,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile



Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

