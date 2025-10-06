Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to Buy

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,022,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,245 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,096,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 857,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

