KeyCorp Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $430.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.76.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $280.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.30 and its 200-day moving average is $342.50. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.