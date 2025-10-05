Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $734.60 and a 200-day moving average of $765.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

