Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.35. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

