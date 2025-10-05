Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $394.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

