CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.8%

KO stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

