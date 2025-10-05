Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Financial Insights Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $484.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

