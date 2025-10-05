Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

