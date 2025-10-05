Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $531,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,657,152.98. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $20,357,213 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $260.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

