International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.27. The company has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

